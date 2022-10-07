Scott Harrington shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Scott Harrington hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 123rd at 3 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Harrington hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Harrington chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Harrington to 2 over for the round.