Sam Ryder shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Sam Ryder hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Ryder had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.