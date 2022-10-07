S.H. Kim shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, S.H. Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Kim's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 2 under for the round.