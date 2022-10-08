Ryan Ruffels shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Ryan Ruffels hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ruffels finished his day tied for 135th at 6 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Ruffels had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ruffels to 1 over for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Ruffels chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ruffels to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Ruffels's tee shot went 228 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Ruffels reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Ruffels at even-par for the round.

Ruffels got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ruffels to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Ruffels hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ruffels to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ruffels had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ruffels to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Ruffels had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ruffels to even-par for the round.