-
-
Ryan Palmer shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2022
-
Impact
Shriners Patient Ambassador gets surprise of a lifetime
Shriners National Patient Ambassador Katherine Marchesseault visited the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, NV, where she met Ryan Palmer. Marchesseault also received a surprise call from two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd. Marchesseault, who nearly lost her leg in a car accident when she was 16, currently plays soccer at Northeastern University after recovering at Shriners.
Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 99th at 1 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.
-
-