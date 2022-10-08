Ryan Palmer shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 99th at 1 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.