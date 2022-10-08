  • Ryan Palmer shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

  • Shriners National Patient Ambassador Katherine Marchesseault visited the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, NV, where she met Ryan Palmer. Marchesseault also received a surprise call from two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd. Marchesseault, who nearly lost her leg in a car accident when she was 16, currently plays soccer at Northeastern University after recovering at Shriners.
    Impact

    Shriners Patient Ambassador gets surprise of a lifetime

