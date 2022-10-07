Ryan Moore comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Ryan Moore hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Moore finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Ryan Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Moore to 1 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Moore chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.