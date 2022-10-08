Ryan Brehm shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Ryan Brehm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 123rd at 3 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Brehm hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Brehm had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Brehm hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Brehm's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.