Ryan Armour shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Ryan Armour hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 123rd at 3 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Armour hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Armour had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.