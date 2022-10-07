Russell Knox comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Russell Knox hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knox finished his day tied for 78th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Russell Knox had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Knox hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.