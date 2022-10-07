Robert Streb comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Streb finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Robert Streb's tee shot went 233 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Streb had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Streb chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.