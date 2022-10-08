Robby Shelton putts himself to a 8-under 63 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Robby Shelton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shelton finished his day in 2nd at 11 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 12th, Robby Shelton's 155 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Shelton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Shelton had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 7 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 8 under for the round.