Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 89th at 2 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Fowler had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Fowler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Fowler at 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler's tee shot went 264 yards to the native area, his second shot went 137 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler's tee shot went 229 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.