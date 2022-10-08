  • Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler's 13-foot birdie putt at Shriners Children's Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.