Richy Werenski shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Werenski got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Werenski's 134 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Werenski had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Werenski hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.