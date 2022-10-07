Quinn Riley shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Quinn Riley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 142nd at 8 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Riley had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to even for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Riley's tee shot went 224 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Riley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Riley's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Riley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th. This moved Riley to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Riley at 3 over for the round.