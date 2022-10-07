Philip Knowles shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Philip Knowles hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Knowles finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Knowles's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Knowles's tee shot went 229 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Knowles chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Knowles chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knowles to even for the round.

Knowles got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Knowles chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to even-par for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Knowles chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Knowles had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knowles to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Knowles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knowles to 3 under for the round.