Paul Haley II shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Paul Haley II hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 78th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Haley II had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to even for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Haley II hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Haley II had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Haley II's 176 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 4 under for the round.

Haley II tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Haley II to 3 under for the round.