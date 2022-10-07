Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kizzire's 162 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.