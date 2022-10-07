Patrick Rodgers comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rodgers finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Patrick Rodgers got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Rodgers had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.