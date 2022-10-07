Patrick Cantlay shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Cantlay at 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Cantlay's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Cantlay had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.