Nick Watney shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 138th at 7 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Watney chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Watney hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Watney's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 85 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watney had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Watney suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 3 over for the round.