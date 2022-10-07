Nick Taylor comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Taylor finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Nick Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nick Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.