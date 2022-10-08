Nick Hardy shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nick Hardy hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hardy's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hardy's 94 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.