Nicholas Lindheim putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nicholas Lindheim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lindheim finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Nicholas Lindheim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nicholas Lindheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Lindheim tee shot went 214 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lindheim's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lindheim to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lindheim hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first. This moved Lindheim to 2 over for the round.

Lindheim got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lindheim to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lindheim had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lindheim to 2 over for the round.