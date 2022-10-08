Nate Lashley finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Lashley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.

Lashley tee shot went 239 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lashley to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Lashley chipped in his third shot from 25 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Lashley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lashley to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lashley chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Lashley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.