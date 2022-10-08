MJ Daffue finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, MJ Daffue hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Daffue hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Daffue's 125 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Daffue hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Daffue at 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.