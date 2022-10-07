Mito Pereira shoots 8-under 63 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Mito Pereira hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Pereira chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Pereira's 151 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pereira had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pereira's 95 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 8 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 8 under for the round.