Michael Thompson shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.