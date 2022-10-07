Michael Kim shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Michael Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 138th at 7 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green 17th, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Kim hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Kim to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.