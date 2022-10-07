Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Michael Gligic hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 78th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Gligic chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.