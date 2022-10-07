Max McGreevy shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Max McGreevy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 123rd at 3 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, McGreevy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 5 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, McGreevy hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGreevy had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 4 over for the round.