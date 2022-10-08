Max Homa shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Homa got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Homa's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Homa had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Homa hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Homa's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Homa hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 4 under for the round.