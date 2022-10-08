Maverick McNealy putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; and Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Maverick McNealy's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, McNealy had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, McNealy's 177 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, McNealy had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.