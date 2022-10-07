Matthias Schwab shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matthias Schwab hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Schwab's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Schwab reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Schwab at 5 under for the round.

Schwab tee shot went 234 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.