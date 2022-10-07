Matthew NeSmith posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the Shriners Children's Open

Matthew NeSmith hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. NeSmith finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Matthew NeSmith had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put NeSmith at 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.