Matt Wallace shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Matt Wallace hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Wallace had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Wallace hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Wallace's 97 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Wallace chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.