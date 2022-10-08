Martin Laird shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Martin Laird hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Laird chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Laird chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Laird had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Laird's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

Laird hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Laird hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Laird's tee shot went 240 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.