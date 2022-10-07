Mark Hubbard shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 11th, Hubbard's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.