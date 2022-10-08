Lucas Herbert shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Lucas Herbert hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Herbert got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Herbert hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Herbert's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Herbert's 161 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to even for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Herbert hit a tee shot 247 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.