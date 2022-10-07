Lee Hodges shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 89th at 2 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Hodges got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Hodges got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hodges chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hodges's tee shot went 234 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hodges's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 3 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hodges hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hodges hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hodges at 2 over for the round.