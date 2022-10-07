Kyle Stanley shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Kyle Stanley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 138th at 7 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley's tee shot went 235 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Stanley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stanley at 4 over for the round.