Kurt Kitayama rebounds from poor front in second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kurt Kitayama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kitayama finished his day tied for 78th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Kurt Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kitayama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kitayama at even-par for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Kitayama chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kitayama's 105 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kitayama had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.