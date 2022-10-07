Kramer Hickok posts bogey-free 1-under 70 l in the second round of the Shriners Children's Open

Kramer Hickok hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hickok finished his day tied for 89th at 2 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kramer Hickok got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kramer Hickok to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.