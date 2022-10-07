Kevin Yu shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Kevin Yu hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Yu had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Yu's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.