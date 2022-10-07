Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Kevin Tway hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 99th at 1 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Tway's his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Tway chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Tway's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Tway had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.