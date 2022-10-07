Kevin Streelman shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Kevin Streelman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 6th at 9 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Streelman had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Streelman's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.