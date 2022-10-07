Kevin Roy shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Kevin Roy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Roy finished his day in 134th at 5 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Roy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Roy to 3 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Roy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Roy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Roy to 5 over for the round.

Roy got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 6 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Roy hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Roy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roy to 4 over for the round.