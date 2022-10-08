Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.