Bogey-free 5-under 66 by K.H. Lee in the second round at the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
K.H. Lee drains 15-foot birdie at Shriners Children's Open
In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, K.H. Lee makes 15-foot birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, K.H. Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 12th, K.H. Lee's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.
