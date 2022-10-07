Bogey-free 5-under 66 by K.H. Lee in the second round at the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, K.H. Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 12th, K.H. Lee's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.