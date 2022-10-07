Strong putting brings Justin Suh an even-par round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Justin Suh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suh finished his day tied for 89th at 2 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Justin Suh had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Suh's 112 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Suh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to even for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Suh's his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.