Justin Lower shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Justin Lower hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Lower had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Lower's tee shot went 280 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 187 yards to the native area, his third shot went 10 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.